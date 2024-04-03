Israel's Benny Gantz Calls for National Elections in September

Israel war cabinet member Benny Gantz called for national elections in September as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government faces pressure over the war in Gaza. Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets demanding new elections.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel defence minister warns that 'price for action against Israel will be heavy one'Israel defence minister warns that 'price for action against Israel will be heavy one'

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Israeli War Cabinet Member Calls for National Elections in SeptemberIsrael war cabinet member Benny Gantz has called for national elections in September, citing pressure over the war in Gaza. Thousands of Israelis have demanded new elections due to criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the situation. Netanyahu has rejected the idea of early elections, stating that it would reward Hamas.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

To compete in Eurovision, Israel had to change its song. Some say it should still be bannedEden Golan, Israel's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest, speaks at a media conference following the official unveiling of Israel's song submission in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 10, 2024.

Source: CBCAlerts - 🏆 37. / 63 Read more »

Explaining Israel's controversial entry into Eurovision this yearEden Golan, Israel's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest, speaks at a media conference following the official unveiling of Israel's song submission in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 10, 2024.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Iron Ore Holds Best Weekly Gain Since September on China Outlook(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore held its largest weekly advance in six months on quietly increasing optimism over the chances of an economic recovery in top consumer...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Iron Ore Holds Best Weekly Gain Since September on China OutlookIron ore held its largest weekly advance in six months on quietly increasing optimism over the chances of an economic recovery in top consumer China.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »