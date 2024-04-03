Israel's Airstrikes in Gaza Prompt Allies to Condemn Deaths of Aid Workers

Some of Israel's closest allies, including the United States, have condemned the deaths of seven aid workers who were killed by airstrikes in Gaza — a loss that prompted multiple charities to suspend food deliveries to Palestinians on the brink of starvation.A dual Canada-U.S. citizen delivering aid for the group World Central Kitchen was among seven workers killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

In response, world leaders have called for an investigation and aid groups have stopped delivering aid to people close to famine.Some of Israel's closest allies, including the United States, have condemned the deaths of seven aid workers who were killed by airstrikes in Gaza — a loss that prompted multiple charities to suspend food deliveries to Palestinians on the brink of starvation. The deaths of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers threatened to set back efforts by the U.S

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBCAlerts / 🏆 37. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel's military says 'misidentification' led to Gaza airstrikes that killed aid workersJERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military chief says a deadly Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers in the Gaza Strip was the result of a “misidentification” in complex conditions.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Israel's military says 'misidentification' led to Gaza airstrikes that killed aid workersJERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military chief says a deadly Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers in the Gaza Strip was the result of a “misidentification” in complex conditions.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Israel's military says 'misidentification' led to Gaza airstrikes that killed aid workersJERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military chief says a deadly Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers in the Gaza Strip was the result of a “misidentification” in complex conditions.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Israel kills dozens in airstrikes across the Gaza StripExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Israel kills dozens in airstrikes across the Gaza StripExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Israeli airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza, Palestinian officials sayTwenty Palestinians were killed in the early hours of Tuesday in Israeli air strikes on Rafah and central parts of the Gaza Strip, Gaza health officials said.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »