Israel Releases Award-Winning Palestinian Poet Detained in Gaza

The Israeli army has released an award-winning Palestinian poet who was detained in Gaza. Mosab Abu Toha, known for his pieces on the Israel-Hamas war, was arrested while evacuating from his home. He was accused of having Hamas connections and beaten up in custody. After international attention, he was released.





nationalpost » / 🏆 10. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel killed 11 Palestinian journalists in Gaza since Oct 7 - Palestinian Journalists SyndicateExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel conducts ‘large-scale strike’ on GazaCanadian Shir Georgy missing in Israel attended music festival near Gaza border; Family recounts details of Canadian Adi Vital-Kaploun’s abduction by Hamas, confirms her death

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Israel forms unity government as strikes on Gaza continueIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a leading opposition figure on Wednesday created a war-time Cabinet overseeing the fight to avenge a stunning weekend attack by Hamas militants. In the sealed-off Gaza Strip ruled by Hamas, Palestinian suffering mounted as Israeli bombardment demolished neighborhoods and the territory's only power plant ran out of fuel.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuatePalestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Gaza news: Israel says no exceptions to Gaza siege unless hostages freedIsrael said on Thursday there would be no humanitarian exceptions to its siege of the Gaza Strip until all its hostages were freed, after the Red Cross pleaded for fuel to be allowed in to prevent overwhelmed hospitals from 'turning into morgues.'

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Gaza news: Israel says no exceptions to Gaza siege unless hostages freedIsrael said on Thursday there would be no pause in its siege of the Gaza Strip for aid or evacuations until all its hostages were freed, as Washington urged it to protect civilians and the Red Cross warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »