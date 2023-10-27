Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWire(Reuters) - Israel is rejecting calls for respite in Gaza as its closest allies in the West have coalesced around the idea of"humanitarian pauses", or temporary stops to the bombardment.

"Israel is opposed to a humanitarian pause or ceasefire at this time," Lior Haiat, Israel's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said on Friday, while a senior Israeli official said calls for a pause in fighting appeared in"poor faith."

The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said 7,326 Palestinians have died in retaliatory air strikes, including around 3,000 children. Supplies of food, water, fuel and medicine are scarce in the 40-km-long (25-mile-long) strip. headtopics.com

For the moment, a respite from the hostilities appears distant as Israel intensified ground and air operations on Friday. An average of 12 trucks a day have entered Gaza in recent days, down from 500 a day prior to the conflict, Guterres said on Friday.

A non-binding resolution at the U.N. General Assembly, drafted by Arab states and due to be voted on by all 193 member countries on Friday, calls for"an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities." headtopics.com

"Someone needs to act as a neutral intermediary to agree the precise modalities," she said, noting this could be a U.N. agency, a player like the Red Cross or even a state.

