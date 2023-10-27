Israel predicts a difficult ground offensive in Gaza to dismantle Hamas tunnels: live updates

The Palestinian death toll passed 7,300 as Israel launched waves of airstrikes in response to the bloody Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7. The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, which tracks the toll, released a detailed list, including names and ID numbers on Thursday. In the occupied West Bank, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids since Oct. 7.

Jordan's U.N. Ambassador Ayman Safadi, speaking on behalf of the U.N.'s 22-nation Arab group which drafted the resolution, called for a 3 p.m. EDT vote Friday, before all 112 speakers get to the assembly's rostrum, because of the urgency of taking action.

Arlan Fuller, head of the nonprofit's emergency response, said the organization is also ready to send Arabic-speaking medical teams from partner organizations in Morocco and Jordan, as soon as they would be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip or treat people coming out of Gaza.ANKARA, Turkiye -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan appealed to Israel on Friday to "heed Turkiye's call for peace," warning that the country could find itself in a growing spiral of violence. headtopics.com

Rasmussen defined Hamas as a terrorist organization in an apparent rebuke of Turkish President Recep Tayyip who earlier this week described the militant group as "liberation fighters." The spokesperson said Google Play's policies require all apps that feature user-generated content to effectively moderate egregious content, including content that promotes terrorist acts, incites violence, or celebrates terrorist attacks.During the early days of the war, Hamas released graphic images and videos of its attack on southern Israel that left more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and troops dead as well more than 220 who were taken hostages.

"People of Gaza are being shattered," she said. "I can't believe that my kids came out of this alive."At another house that was damaged, Soaad Abdulahadi said she had been having breakfast with her children when the ceiling started to collapse. headtopics.com

