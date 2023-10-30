Israel pounds Gaza's north as it steps up ground assault

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsGAZA (Reuters) - Palestinians in northern Gaza reported fierce air and artillery strikes early on Monday as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the enclave with a ground assault that drew increased international calls for the protection of civilians.

The bombardments came hours after Israel released images of battle tanks on the Palestinian enclave's western coast, signalling a potential effort to surround Gaza's main city two days after the Israeli government ordered expanded ground incursions across its eastern border.

The phone and internet cuts appeared to ease on Sunday, but telecoms provider Paltel said that Israeli air strikes again had knocked out internet and phone service in parts of the enclave's northern sections, where Hamas has command centres. The outages have severely hampered rescue operations for casualties of Israeli barrages. headtopics.com

Palestinian officials said around 50,000 people had also taken shelter in Shifa Hospital, adding that they were concerned about ongoing Israeli threats to the facility. Hamas wants a five-day humanitarian pause in Israel's operations to allow aid and fuel into the besieged Gaza Strip in return for the release of all civilian hostages held by the militants, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call to protect civilians in Gaza and to"immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian aid" to the besieged costal enclave, the White House said. headtopics.com

Medical authorities in the Gaza Strip, which has a population of 2.3 million people, said on Sunday 8,005 people - including 3,324 minors - had been killed.

