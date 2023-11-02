Israel not in violation of humanitarian law according to preeminent jurist

Indeed, Aharon Barak said, the rules around collateral damage allow for the killing of militants even if it leads to the death of children. Mr. Barak himself helped to define those rules for Israel with a 2006 ruling that found harm to innocents can be accepted so long as it is proportional to the military advantage gained.
Killing 50 civilians to ensure the death of one commander would constitute “a breach of the collateral damages rule,” Mr. Barak said. But it would be considered acceptable if Israel also accomplished other objectives, such as attacking additional militants or destroying underground tunnels. The Israeli army said the Jabaliya attack killed “a large number of terrorists who were with Biari,” and collapsed an “underground terror infrastructure.
The UN Human Rights office, meanwhile, said on Twitter that “the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction” in Jabaliya, which Israel struck again Wednesday, raise war-crimes concerns.
Israel’s war in response, local authorities say, has killed more than 8,800 Palestinians, mostly women and minors. Hospitals, churches and mosques have been hit. Gaza remains under partial siege, with relief trickling in far more slowly than before the war.
Israel’s reasons for war, Mr. Barak added, are just: the protection of the state of Israel and its citizens. “Should people who were massacred try to make an operation so that it will not be repeated? The answer is, of course.”and believes the Prime Minister’s political career is now finished. He has no criticism, however, of how Israel’s leadership is conducting the war.The Oct. 7 attack on Israel reminded him of his own childhood.
