Israel Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure; US Aid Plan Advancing

Israel widened its ground offensive in Gaza as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came under criticism over his unwillingness to accept responsibility for apparently failing to anticipate the deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Oil fell as much as 2.1% early Monday, paring gains from Friday. The Swiss franc, euro and Japanese yen were little changed versus the dollar as markets digested what Israel calls the second and longer phase of its war against Hamas.House Republican leaders announced a Thursday vote on a bill to provide aid to Israel during a conference call Sunday night, Politico reported. It will be a stand-alone Israel bill with a price tag of $14.5 billion, it said.

A crowd of people, some carrying Palestinian flags, massed at the airport where a Red Wings plane from Tel Aviv was arriving, according to reports. Unverified footage abounded on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing people shouting “Allahu Akbar!” rush onto the runway, with one person seen climbing onto the engine and then onto the wing of the jet. headtopics.com

“The President reiterated that Israel has every right and responsibility to defend its citizens from terrorism and underscored the need to do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law that prioritizes the protection of civilians,” according to a statement. They also discussed efforts to “locate and secure the release of hostages,” which Israel says number above 200.

The flyers instruct Hamas members who want to surrender to remove all their military gear, put their hands up and wave a white cloth if they can.Three Palestinians were killed in confrontations with Israel’s military around the cities of Nablus, Tubas and Ramallah, raising to 115 the number of fatalities in the West Bank since Oct. 7, according to the local Health Ministry, which gave no details on the latest casualties. headtopics.com

