Israel Latest: Hamas Says 600 People May Leave Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces announced the death of a 25-year old male soldier, age 25, in battle in Gaza. That brings the IDF death toll in Gaza to 17 since the start of its ground operation last weekend.Russia Disputes Israel’s Right to Self-Defense as ‘Occupying Power’ (8:45 a.m.)

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened yesterday for people to leave the Palestinian territory, the first time that had happened since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7.Israel Says Missile Fired From Lebanon at Drone (4:17 a.m.)

Speaking at an event in Minnesota, Biden singled out Qatar, which he said “worked so closely with us to support negotiations to facilitate the departure of the citizens.” The president also said humanitarian aid flowing into Gaza was increasing significantly but that relief efforts had “a long way to go.”

For more than four decades, Iran’s rulers have pledged to destroy Israel. The supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, rarely appears in public without wearing a black-and-white checkered Palestinian kaffiyeh. Iranian military commanders gloat over training and arming groups across the region that are enemies of Israel, including Hezbollah and Hamas. And when Hamas conducted the Oct.

Support for the Kremlin's war aims endures, despite mounting losses and the continued economic fallout of the invasion, according to a poll. Ukrainians in a Kherson village secretly worked as informants and used hunting and barbecuing references as codes to guide the next artillery strike on Russian positions: report

Qatar brokers deal between Egypt, Hamas and Israel for limited Gaza evacuations

Israel says Hamas commander killed in strike on Gaza's largest refugee camp

Israel says Hamas commander killed in Tuesday strike on Gaza's largest refugee camp

Hamas-run government says Israel strikes apartment buildings in Gaza refugee camp for second day
RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Hamas-run government in Gaza says Israeli airstrikes have hit apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City for a second day in a row, causing many deaths and injuries.

Hamas-run government says Israel strikes apartment buildings in Gaza refugee camp for second day
RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Hamas-run government in Gaza says Israeli airstrikes have hit apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City for a second day in a row, causing many deaths and injuries.

Hamas-run government says Israel strikes apartment buildings in Gaza refugee camp for second day
RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Hamas-run government in Gaza says Israeli airstrikes have hit apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City for a second day in a row, causing many deaths and injuries.

