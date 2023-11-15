HEAD TOPICS

Israel Latest: Gaza Hospitals in Focus as Biden Urges Restraint

BNNBloomberg1 min.

Gaza hospitals are in focus as President Biden urges restraint in Israel. Mitsubishi Heavy backs battery-management startup Element Energy. Schonfeld ends partnership talks and secures billions elsewhere. Dollar tumbles as traders bet on the end of US interest rate hikes. House passes spending plan, easing the threat of government shutdown. Ken Griffin sees Miami as a possible replacement for NYC as a finance capital. Stocks and bonds rally as traders bet that Fed hikes are done. TSX index up 1.6% on strength in finance and base metals. S&P 500 up 2% as bets 'Fed is done' sink US yields. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' according to MNP. Many Canadians are stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress' according to Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts.

Israel, Gaza Hospitals, Biden, Restraint, Mitsubishi Heavy, Battery-Management, Element Energy, Schonfeld, Partnership Talks, Billions, Dollar, US Hikes, House, Spending Plan, Government Shutdown, Ken Griffin, Miami, Finance Capital, Stocks, Bonds, Fed Hikes, TSX, Index, Finance, Base Metals, Markets, S&P 500, US Yields, Ottawa, Underused Housing Tax, Women, Raise, Negotiate Salary, Surveys, Canadians, Broke, MNP, Personal Finance Stress, Edward Jones, Tech Workers, US Counterparts

Israel Latest: Gaza Hospitals in Focus as Biden Urges Restraint Mitsubishi Heavy Backs Battery-Management Startup Element Energy Schonfeld Ends Millennium Partnership Talks, Secures Billions Elsewhere Dollar Tumbles Most in a Year as Traders Bet on End of US Hikes House Passes Spending Plan, Easing Threat of Government Shutdown Ken Griffin Sees Miami Possibly Replacing NYC as Finance Capital Stocks and Bonds Rally as Traders Bet That Fed Hikes Are Done TSX recap: Index up 1.

6% on strength in finance, base metals Markets today: S&P 500 up 2% as bets 'Fed is done' sink U.S. yields Ottawa extends deadline for Underused Housing Tax Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.

Canada Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.