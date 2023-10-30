Israel-Hamas War Overshadows Ukraine’s Overture to Global South

Israel Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsMiddle-Class Americans Are Rattled by Fed’s Fight Against InflationShekel Gains After 5-Week Selloff as Gaza War Enters New PhaseUS Raises North Korea’s ‘Destabilizing’ Acts in Talks With ChinaIsrael-Hamas War Escalation Puts Qatar’s Clout to the TestHong Kong Drops Gun-Possession Charge Against US LawmakerAcapulco Death Toll Rises as Mexico Reels From Hurricane OtisUkraine Recap: Putin Ally Vows Retaliation if EU Taps ReservesMeta to...

Israel's Response to Hamas Sparks ProtestsIsrael's actions to destroy Hamas have sparked demonstrations and protests, highlighting the intensity of the conflict and the potential impact on the Middle East. Read more ⮕

Israel Announces Ground Invasion of Gaza Strip in Second Stage of War Against HamasIsrael escalates operations in Gaza with troops, tanks, and artillery, warning of a long and difficult ground invasion. Risks of a broader Middle East conflict rise as internet and communications are cut off in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas and guarantee Israel's existence. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirms Israeli troops operating above ground and underground. The operation is expected to involve fierce urban fighting and cause extensive casualties. Read more ⮕

Israel Launches Ground Invasion in Gaza, Intensifying Attacks on HamasIsrael has announced a second stage in the war against Hamas, sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, air, and sea. The bombardment has cut off communication in Gaza, allowing Israel to control the narrative. Tank columns and warplanes have targeted Hamas tunnels and bunkers. The escalation puts pressure on Israel's government to secure the release of hostages seized in a recent Hamas attack. Read more ⮕

Israel Launches Large-Scale Ground Offensive Against Hamas in GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces the beginning of a ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza, stating that it is a war for Israel's survival and humanity's fight against barbarism. Read more ⮕

Hamas accuses Israel of stalling hostage agreementHamas claims that Israel has stalled on reaching an agreement over the release of hostages held by the Palestinian militant faction. The group's armed wing spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, states that all hostages will only be released if Israel frees all Palestinian prisoners. Read more ⮕

