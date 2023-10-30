Israel-Hamas War Escalation Puts Qatar’s Clout to the Test

Hong Kong Drops Gun-Possession Charge Against US LawmakerTrump Loses Fight to Stall Partial DC Gag Order in Election CaseAcapulco Death Toll Rises as Mexico Reels From Hurricane OtisUkraine Recap: Putin Ally Vows Retaliation if EU Taps ReservesBlasts Hit Western Sahara in Reminder of Morocco’s Forgotten WarChina’s Fraying Ties to Myanmar’s Tin Hub Threaten Key SupplyTesla Woes Bolster Appeal of Top China EV Maker BYD: Tech WatchBiden Signs Sweeping Executive Order Regulating Artificial...

El-ErianRemote Working Boom Is Huge for College Towns Like KnoxvilleDismal U.S.

Israel-Hamas War Escalation Puts Qatar’s Clout to the TestThe ongoing escalation of the Israel-Hamas war is putting Qatar's influence to the test. Strained markets face added tension as the conflict heats up. Read more ⮕

Quants Predict AI Takeover Despite Israel-Hamas War EscalationQuants with $23 trillion predict the rise of artificial intelligence even as the Israel-Hamas war escalates. The war puts Qatar's influence to the test and oil prices drop after Israel launches a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu faces pressure as the ground war expands. Citadel's Griffin flies Asia-based staff to Tokyo Disney Resort, while Dubai's RTA seeks $300 million from a taxi IPO. GIC and Petronas plan to invest in a green ammonia project in India. An ex-Carlyle executive plans to start a Japan corporate engagement fund. Investors brace for Orsted losses as the wind industry struggles. Canadians face a deadline for an underused housing tax and many are financially stressed. Read more ⮕

Israel Announces Ground Invasion of Gaza Strip in Second Stage of War Against HamasIsrael escalates operations in Gaza with troops, tanks, and artillery, warning of a long and difficult ground invasion. Risks of a broader Middle East conflict rise as internet and communications are cut off in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas and guarantee Israel's existence. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirms Israeli troops operating above ground and underground. The operation is expected to involve fierce urban fighting and cause extensive casualties. Read more ⮕

Israel's Economy Set to Shrink 11% as Hamas War Escalates: JPMorganIsrael's economy is expected to shrink by 11% due to the escalating conflict with Hamas, according to JPMorgan. The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas is unlike anything that has happened before. The death toll in Acapulco rises as Mexico deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Otis. Vice President Pence unexpectedly ends his 2024 campaign against Trump. Dutch Premier Rutte expresses openness to becoming the next NATO Chief. South Africa considers a visa waiver for Chinese and Indian nationals. Allies are concerned that the US is overextended as global conflicts spread. The G-7 trade chiefs condemn the weaponization of economic dependencies. X introduces subscription tiers costing up to $16 a month. GM CEO Barra faces setbacks as Cruise suspends operations. A former JPMorgan banker proposes an alternative plan for Telecom Italia. Lisbon sees an influx of digital nomads while Portugal's youth leave in large numbers. A crypto unicorn expects India to lower taxes on trading. Israeli troops enter Gaza for a limited raid. Boeing assesses a data dump threat from a cyber gang. Mohamed A. El-Erian criticizes the U.S. Fed for failing in four ways. The remote working boom benefits college towns like Knoxville. The U.S. economy shows dismal performance. Read more ⮕