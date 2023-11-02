Israel-Hamas: Families of hostages want to prioritize their safety

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Israeli victims’ families urge ICC to investigate Oct. 7 Hamas attacksIsrael is not a member of the Hague-based ICC and refuses to recognize the court’s jurisdiction

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Israeli victims' families urge ICC to investigate Oct. 7 Hamas attacksExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Israeli victims' families urge ICC to investigate Oct. 7 Hamas attacksExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Heckler pushes Israel-Hamas ceasefire, Biden says: ‘we need a pause’Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Heckler pushes Israel-Hamas ceasefire, Biden says: ‘we need a pause’Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: Joe Biden Calls For Humanitarian 'Pause' In Israel-Hamas War“A pause means give time to get the prisoners out,' Biden said at a fundraiser in Minnesota.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕