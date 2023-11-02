HEAD TOPICS

Israel-Hamas: Families of hostages want to prioritize their safety

GlobalNational1 min.

More than 200 people are still being held hostage by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is trying to eradicate Hamas' existence. Mike Drolet spoke with some of the hostages' relatives, who want the Israeli response to prioritize the safety and rescue of their loved ones over exacting revenge on Hamas.

