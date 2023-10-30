Israel-Hamas conflict risks pushing oil prices into ‘unchartered waters’: World Bank

could be pushed into “uncharted waters” if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies, which could result in increased food prices worldwide.

The attack on Israel by the militant organization Hamas and the ensuing Israel military operation against Hamas have raised fears of a wider Mideast conflict. The World Bank report simulates three scenarios for the global oil supply in the event of a small, medium or large disruption.Gazans at “breaking point” as aid centres looted, UN agency says

But during a “medium disruption” – equivalent to the disruptions experienced during the Iraq war – the global oil supply would decline by 3 million to 5 million barrels per day, driving oil prices up possibly by 35%. headtopics.com

Indermit Gill, the World Bank’s chief economist, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already had disruptive effects on the global economy “that persist to this day.”“If the conflict were to escalate, the global economy would face a dual energy shock for the first time in decades _ not just from the war in Ukraine but also from the Middle East,” Gill said.

“If a severe oil price shock materializes, it would push up food price inflation that has already been elevated in many developing countries” as a result of Russia’s Ukraine invasion, Kose said. “An escalation of the latest conflict would intensify food insecurity, not only within the region but also across the world.” headtopics.com

At a Bloomberg event on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Biden administration was monitoring the economic consequences of Israel’s war against Hamas carefully.

