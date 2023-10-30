Israel expands ground offensive as fierce clashes break out in Gaza

On Monday, Syrian state TV said Israeli air strikes targeted two army posts in Daraa, leading to “some material losses.”Ukraine seeks global ‘peace summit’ this year: deputy foreign minister

Canada Urges Citizens in Lebanon to Leave Amidst Escalating Israel-Gaza ConflictCanada has advised its citizens in Lebanon to evacuate as Israel intensifies its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. The fighting between Israel and militants in Lebanon has escalated, with cross-border attacks increasing. Defence Minister Bill Blair has announced preparations for mass evacuation flights if the situation worsens.

Thousands Break into Aid Warehouses in Gaza as Israel-Gaza Conflict IntensifiesThousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take essential supplies, highlighting the growing desperation three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.

Israel Launches Strikes on Targets in Syria and LebanonThe Israeli military said it had carried out strikes on targets in Lebanon and Syria as exchanges of fire continue along Israel's northern border. Photo...

Canadian resident fears for father's safety in Gaza as Israel intensifies bombingA Canadian resident in London, Ont. is worried about his father's safety in Gaza as Israel escalates its bombing campaign. The resident has no way of knowing if his father is alive or dead due to the blackout of information in the area. Israel launched a ground operation after knocking out communications and increasing bombardment. Many residents have fled their homes without warm clothes as winter approaches.

Israel Launches Expanded Ground Operation in Gaza StripIsrael intensifies bombardment and cuts off communications in Gaza Strip, launching an expanded ground operation. Residents of Sault Ste. Marie hold a vigil for shooting rampage victims. Suspect in bowling alley shooting found dead in Maine. Barenaked Ladies member Kevin Hearn cherishes performances for daughter in group home. Maritime photographers capture vibrant fall colours.

Israel Declines to Confirm Responsibility for Gaza Telecommunications BlackoutIsrael's chief military spokesperson refuses to confirm whether Israel was behind the telecommunications blackout in Gaza, stating that they will do whatever is necessary to protect their forces.