Israel Expands Ground Assault Into Gaza As Fears Rise Over Airstrikes Near Crowded Hospitals

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli troops and armor pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza on Monday, as the U.N. and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

The video shows a car approaching an earth barrier across the road, where a tank is parked behind a small building. The car stops and turns around. As it heads away, the tank appears to open fire, and an explosion engulfs the car.

The Israeli advances put their forces on both sides of Gaza City and the surrounding areas of northern Gaza, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a “second stage” of the war ignited by Hamas’Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain in the north and would no longer be able to escape if the north-south highway is blocked. headtopics.com

Hagari said additional infantry, armored, engineering and artillery units had entered Gaza and the operations would continue to “expand and intensify,” though Israel has stopped short of calling its operations an all-out invasion.

Hamas’ military wing said its militants clashed with Israeli troops who entered the northwest Gaza Strip with small arms and anti-tank missiles. Palestinian militants have continued firing rockets into Israel, including toward its commercial hub, Tel Aviv. headtopics.com

On Saturday, crowds of people broke into four U.N. facilities and took food supplies in what the U.N called a sign that civil order was starting to break down amid increasing desperation. All 10 hospitals operating in northern Gaza have received evacuation orders in recent days, the U.N.’s office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs said. Staff have refused to leave, saying evacuation would mean death for patients on ventilators.

Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitalsIsraeli troops and armour pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded. Read more ⮕

Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitalsIsraeli troops and armor pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza on Monday, as the U.N. and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded. Read more ⮕

Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitalsIsraeli troops and armour pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded. Read more ⮕

Cellular and Internet Service Vanish as Israel Expands Ground Operations in GazaCellular and internet service abruptly vanished for most of Gaza as Israel launched intense airstrikes and expanded ground operations. Palestinians in Gaza felt the vise tightening as their only lifeline, social media, was also gone. Residents faced hopelessness and fear as the Israeli military announced a new stage in its war. Read more ⮕

Israel Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsIsrael’s military widened its ground offensive in Gaza, saying it killed dozens of Hamas militants overnight and describing the invasion as advancing gradually and to plan. Read more ⮕

Using battle tanks, Israel deepens ground assault into Gaza, strikes 600 targetsSmoke rises over Gaza, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein Read more ⮕