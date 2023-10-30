Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals

Israeli troops and armour pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza on Monday, as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54.

Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist South Korean families call for investigation on anniversary of deadly Halloween crush that killed 159 headtopics.com

A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized, police said.Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'

Palestinians in Gaza Struggle to Hold Proper Funerals Amid Ongoing Israeli StrikesThe ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza are not only taking the lives of Palestinians, but also robbing them of the opportunity to hold proper funerals and find closure. Mourners are unable to perform traditional funeral rites and are facing difficulties in communicating with the outside world to seek help or information about their loved ones. Read more ⮕

Supporters Rally for Palestinians as Israel's Offensive on Gaza ContinuesHundreds of thousands of demonstrators across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia march in solidarity with Palestinians, urging a ceasefire and the recognition of Palestinian rights amidst Israel's ongoing military offensive on the Gaza Strip. Read more ⮕

Thousands Break into Aid Warehouses in Gaza as Israel-Gaza Conflict IntensifiesThousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take essential supplies, highlighting the growing desperation three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers. Read more ⮕

Isolation and Desperation: Life in Gaza for PalestiniansPalestinians in Gaza face extreme isolation and despair, with limited access to the outside world. The few who are able to connect with others describe a life filled with horror and hopelessness. Additionally, questions have been raised about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim, as her family and birth certificate come into question. Furthermore, three former Hells Angels clubhouses are set to be sold, emphasizing the importance of location in real estate. Read more ⮕

Palestinians in Gaza Struggle to Make Contact Amidst BombardmentPalestinians in Gaza are facing difficulties in reaching out to their loved ones as Israel continues its bombardment to destroy Hamas. Telephone and internet communications are gradually returning, but the besieged residents are still facing a near-total blackout. Read more ⮕

Palestinians in Gaza Struggle to Make Contact Amidst BombardmentPalestinians in Gaza are facing difficulties in reaching out to their loved ones as Israel continues its bombardment to destroy Hamas. Telephone and internet communications are gradually returning, but the besieged residents are still facing a near-total blackout. Read more ⮕