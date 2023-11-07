Israel Encircles Gaza City as Ground Incursion Continues

Israel's military has encircled Gaza City, cutting it off from the rest of the Palestinian enclave as its ground incursion against Hamas continues. More than 10,000 people, mostly women and children, have died in Gaza since Oct. 7, according to the Hamas-controlled health authorities in the enclave.

