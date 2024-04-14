Israel claims to have thwarted 99% of drone and missile attacks

, saying it and its allies thwarted 99% of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory. But regional tensions remain high, amid fears of further escalation in the event of a possible Israel i counter-strike.said he would convene a meeting of the Group of Seven advanced democracies on Sunday “to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack.” The language indicated that the Biden administration does not want to spiral into a broader military conflict.

Hagari said minor damage was caused to an Israeli airbase, but he said it was still functioning. Rescuers said a 7-year-old girl was seriously wounded in southern Israel, apparently in a missile strike, though they said police were still investigating the circumstances of her injuries. While thwarting the Iranian onslaught could help restore Israel’s image, what it does next will be closely watched both in the region and in Western capitals.In Washington, Biden said U.S. forces helped Israel down “nearly all” the drones and missiles and pledged to convene allies to develop a unified response.

During the call, Biden encouraged Israel to proclaim the interceptions a success against Iran and made clear the U.S. would not participate in any offensive action against Iran, according to a senior administration official. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing a private conversation between the leaders.

Israel Drone Attacks Missile Attacks Regional Tensions Counter-Strike

