Israel 'cannot guarantee' safety of journalists in Gaza, military says

Israel's military has told international news organizations Reuters and Agence France Presse that it cannot guarantee the safety of their journalists operating in the Gaza Strip, under Israeli bombardment and siege for almost three weeks.Thomson ReutersColleagues of Palestinian journalists Mohammed Soboh and Saeed al-Taweel, who were killed when an Israeli missile hit a building while they were outside reporting, stand next to their bodies at a hospital in Gaza City on Oct.

Gaza, a Palestinian enclave run by the militant group Hamas, has been under bombardment since Oct. 7 when Hamas gunmen burst through the Gaza border into Israel and killed some 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials. Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry says around 7,000 people have been killed by Israeli strikes.

The Israel Defence Forces wrote to Reuters and AFP this week after they had sought assurances that their journalists in Gaza would not be targeted by Israeli strikes. "The IDF is targeting all Hamas military activity throughout Gaza," the IDF letter said, adding that Hamas deliberately put military operations "in the vicinity of journalists and civilians." headtopics.com

The IDF also noted that its high-intensity strikes on Hamas targets could cause damage to surrounding buildings and that Hamas rockets could also misfire and kill people inside Gaza.Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief returns to air after wife, 2 children killedWael Dahdouh, Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief, lost several family members after an Israeli airstrike hit an area where his family was taking shelter.

"Under these circumstances, we cannot guarantee your employees' safety, and strongly urge you to take all necessary measures for their safety," the IDF letter concluded. Hamas did not immediately comment when asked about the IDF's allegation that it put military operations near where journalists in Gaza are known to be based. headtopics.com

