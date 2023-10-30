Israel Calls For ‘Urgent’ Evacuation of Northern Gaza

Israel called for urgent evacuation in Northern Gaza on Sunday, as their ground forces moved deeper into the enclave. The Red Crescent Society, helping displaced people in Gaza City’s Al-Quds hospital, said Israel’s demand is impossible to meet. Photo:STORY: The protesters marched from Brooklyn to Manhattan holding pro-Palestinian signs and flags while chanting slogans. According to local media, Brooklyn Bridge was closed due to the protest.

The Ukrainian government has ordered the evacuation of families including up to 1,000 children living near the front line in dozens of settlements in Donetsk and Kherson regions as Russia intensifies attacks.Israeli troops clashed with Hamas for the first time since the ground offensive began in an ambush from its network of tunnels in northern Gaza.

100 Israeli warplanes bomb 150 'underground targets' in the hunt for Hamas tunnels in Gaza dubbed the 'metro' The IDF hit Gaza targets with its heaviest bombardment of the conflict. An 85-year-old Israeli hostage described Hamas' tunnels as a "spider's web."On Friday, CNN was part of a small group of journalists in the United States shown a graphic video of the brutal October 7 attack carried out by Hamas. headtopics.com

Russian soldier says 8 Ukrainian fighters fended off hundreds of enemy troops from their fortified position, per leaked audio A Russian soldier told his mother about the "slaughter" of 1,000 of his comrades in a call intercepted by Ukraine.

Trump, who once appeared to defend January 6 threats against Pence, calls on his former VP to endorse him Donald Trump said Saturday that President Joe Biden had not done enough to combat antisemitism across the United States in the face of Israel’s war with Hamas as the former president reaffirmed his staunch support for Israel and Jewish Americans following backlash over his recent criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. headtopics.com

Thousands Break into Aid Warehouses in Gaza as Israel-Gaza Conflict IntensifiesThousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take essential supplies, highlighting the growing desperation three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers. Read more ⮕

Ongoing Ground Activity Reported in Northern GazaReports indicate ongoing ground activity in the northern Gaza Strip as tensions continue to escalate in the region. Read more ⮕

Israeli Troops Continue Operations in Northern Gaza StripIsraeli troops are pursuing operations inside the northern Gaza Strip, a day after authorities said they would extend ground activities in the Palestinian enclave, army radio reported. Israeli fighter jets struck about 150 underground targets in Gaza overnight. Read more ⮕

Biden's Shifting Stance on Israel-Gaza ConflictPresident Joe Biden shows support for Israel's right to self-defense but also pushes for humanitarian aid and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip amidst mounting dissent within his own party. Read more ⮕

Supporters Rally for Palestinians as Israel's Offensive on Gaza ContinuesHundreds of thousands of demonstrators across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia march in solidarity with Palestinians, urging a ceasefire and the recognition of Palestinian rights amidst Israel's ongoing military offensive on the Gaza Strip. Read more ⮕

Israel's Defense Minister: Ground Shook in Gaza as War Enters New StageIsrael's defense minister announced that the war against Hamas in Gaza has entered a new stage, with intense bombardment and communication blackout. The Israeli military released images of tank columns and airstrikes targeting Hamas tunnels and bunkers. The defense minister stated that the campaign will continue until further notice, signaling a possible all-out ground offensive in northern Gaza. Read more ⮕