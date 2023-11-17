Israel and Hamas Nearing Deal to Free Hostages in Gaza Strip

Israel and Hamas are inching toward a deal that is expected to free dozens of hostages in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli custody. Qatar has played a key role in mediating the negotiations.





US and Israel Weigh a Future for the Gaza Strip Without HamasU.S. and Israeli officials looking to the future of the Gaza Strip after dislodging Hamas have begun discussing possibilities, including potentially installing an interim government backed by the United Nations and with the involvement of Arab governments, people familiar with US government deliberations said.

Israel Announces Ground Invasion of Gaza Strip in Second Stage of War Against HamasIsrael escalates operations in Gaza with troops, tanks, and artillery, warning of a long and difficult ground invasion. Risks of a broader Middle East conflict rise as internet and communications are cut off in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas and guarantee Israel's existence. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirms Israeli troops operating above ground and underground. The operation is expected to involve fierce urban fighting and cause extensive casualties.

Liberal MPs call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war, end to 'butchery' in Gaza StripOTTAWA — A Quebec Liberal MP is issuing an emotional plea for peace in Israel and a viable Palestinian state as deaths in the Gaza Strip 'mount by the minute.

