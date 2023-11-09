Israel and Hamas Agree to Temporary Ceasefire

The Israeli government and Hamas have agreed to a temporary ceasefire, brokered by Washington and Qatar, to halt the devastating war in its seventh week. As part of the deal, Hamas will release 50 hostages taken in their October 7 attack on Israel, while Israel will release some Palestinian prisoners. The truce is set to begin on Thursday morning, according to Egyptian state media.

This ceasefire brings a much-needed respite to war-weary Palestinians in Gaza, where over 11,000 people have been killed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the war would continue even with a deal in place





nationalpost » / 🏆 10. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian Minister Calls for Temporary Pause in Israel-Hamas Conflict for AidCanadian Minister Mélanie Joly urges a temporary pause in the Israel-Hamas conflict to allow more aid to reach Gaza. She also calls for the release of hostages, including two Canadians, held by Hamas.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Advocates argue against temporary respite in Israel-Hamas hostilitiesIsraeli and Palestinian advocates argue against Canada's focus on temporary respite from Israel-Hamas hostilities, while the Canadian government pushes for humanitarian pauses.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ottawa push for temporary pause in Israel-Hamas fight doesn't meet mark for advocatesOTTAWA — A temporary respite from Israel-Hamas hostilities should not be Canada's focus, Israeli and Palestinian advocates argued separately on Parliament Hill Monday, even as the Canadian government continued to push for 'humanitarian pauses.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Ottawa push for temporary pause in Israel-Hamas fight doesn't meet mark for advocatesOTTAWA — A temporary respite from Israel-Hamas hostilities should not be Canada's focus, Israeli and Palestinian advocates argued separately on Parliament Hill Monday, even as the Canadian government continued to push for 'humanitarian pauses.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Toronto man says relatives likely abducted by HamasToronto resident Aharon Brodutch is speaking out about the apparent abduction of his brother’s family by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, while calling on the Canadian government to do more to help those taken captive.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Toronto man says relatives likely abducted by HamasToronto resident Aharon Brodutch is speaking out about the apparent abduction of his brother’s family by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, while calling on the Canadian government to do more to help those taken captive.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »