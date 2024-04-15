Island Philanthropists Donate $60,000 to Holland College's Student Wellness Campaign

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Well-known Island philanthropists Regis and Joan Duffy recently made a $60,000 gift to the Holland College Foundation’s Thrive campaign – a $2.5 million fundraising effort to establish a centre for student wellness , resilience and success at Holland College .

“Many Islanders are facing challenges accessing healthcare, including students. We’re proud to be a part of this initiative because we want to bring some peace of mind to students, to let them know we care about their health and wellness, and we want to support them while they pursue their education.”The couple has a history of giving to an array of causes in their community.

“This gift will go a long way in ensuring students maximize their intellectual potential, make a successful transition to the workforce, and contribute to the overall success of our communities.”“Regis and Joan are leaders in our community and have generously supported Holland College and its students through numerous initiatives over the last 15 years,” said MacDonald.

Island Philanthropists Donation Holland College Student Wellness Resilience Success Healthcare Education

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Platform Built by Former FTX Executive Snaps Up $60 Million in ClaimsWhen FTX collapsed in Nov. 2022, Louis d’Origny was just one of more than a million customers who had no idea if they would ever get their deposits back from the fraudulent crypto exchange.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

US Provides $60 Million in Emergency Funds for Baltimore BridgeThe US Department of Transportation is providing $60 million in immediate funding for emergency work following the collapse this week of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

US gives Maryland $60 million to rebuild collapsed Baltimore bridgeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

US gives Maryland $60 million to rebuild collapsed Baltimore bridgeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

U.S. announces $138 million in emergency military sales of Hawk missile systems support for UkraineThe support comes as a $60-billion Ukraine aid package remains stalled in Congress

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Fire destroys Toronto's Ward’s Island Associate Clubhouse, Island CaféIsland residents say they're 'in shock' after the beloved Ward's Island Clubhouse burned down in a fire on Sunday morning.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »