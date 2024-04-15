Island Philanthropists Donate $60,000 to Holland College's Student Wellness Campaign

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Well-known Island philanthropists Regis and Joan Duffy recently made a $60,000 gift to the Holland College Foundation’s Thrive campaign – a $2.5 million fundraising effort to establish a centre for student wellness , resilience and success at Holland College .
“Many Islanders are facing challenges accessing healthcare, including students. We’re proud to be a part of this initiative because we want to bring some peace of mind to students, to let them know we care about their health and wellness, and we want to support them while they pursue their education.”The couple has a history of giving to an array of causes in their community.
“This gift will go a long way in ensuring students maximize their intellectual potential, make a successful transition to the workforce, and contribute to the overall success of our communities.”“Regis and Joan are leaders in our community and have generously supported Holland College and its students through numerous initiatives over the last 15 years,” said MacDonald.
