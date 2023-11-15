Dear Lisi: I’m a 45-year-old married woman and I like sex. You could say that my vice is sex. My husband and I are very sexually active, however, the day-to-day workings of our household, which includes three children and a dog, make it not as exciting as days gone by. We both work full-time and are exhausted at the end of the day, yet still have carpools and laundry and meal prep. I find my sexual release more often out of the house. My husband knows. He’s not bothered.

Sometimes I’ll meet people at restaurants, or the grocery store, or even through work. It’s all completely no-strings-attached. I’m also not that picky. I like men; I enjoy women; and I also enjoy more than one partner at a time. The only issue is that I’m nervous about catching a sexually transmitted disease and bringing it home to my husband. And, of course, I don’t want my kids to ever find out. Is there something wrong with me? Sexually Active There’s nothing wrong with you as far as I can tell. However, you may want to see a medical doctor to check yourself ou

