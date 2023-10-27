Is the Erik Karlsson experiment in Pittsburgh working out?

Erik Karlsson was arguably the biggest addition of the offseason, going to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a massive trade, and it was expected that he’d help get the Pens back into the playoffs after a disappointing 2022-23 season. So far, they haven’t had an ideal start, going only 3-4-0 to start the season.

Rob Rossi joined Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk on Daily Faceoff Live to talk about Karlsson and how his time on the Penguins has gone so far.I think the results have been mixed. Not because Karlsson’s played poorly, Karlsson’s been very good, in fact better defensively than I expected. But, a lot of talk with Pittsburgh was how would the power play work, and it hasn’t worked at all.

I think Karlsson’s been doing everything he can at even strength. He had a game in Detroit where he was the best player on the ice by a mile. The Penguins lost that game. There’s been a couple games this year, one of their wins was in Washington and he did the same thing. headtopics.com

Power play hasn’t worked. Power play only has 18 chances on the season, they’re not drawing penalties. I think that’s hurt a lot because they need repetition against other teams, and they haven’t had that yet.

So I think that will clear up as they get more opportunities, but they’re not able to play the way they used to to draw a lot of penalties either.

Read more:

DailyFaceoff »

Pittsburgh Penguins place Nedeljkovic on injured reserve and re-assign ZohornaNedeljkovic goes on the IR after getting injured vs Dallas. Read more ⮕

Erik Brannstrom leaves Ottawa Senators game on stretcherBrannstrom was hit by Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck at 8:43 in the second period, landing headfirst on the ice. Read more ⮕

Reilly Smith scores twice, Penguins end Colorado’s NHL-record road winning streak, 4-0PITTSBURGH (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice, Tristan Jarry stopped 30 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins ended Colorado’s NHL-record road winning streak with a decisive 4-0 victory on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Reilly Smith scores twice, Penguins end Colorado’s NHL-record road winning streak, 4-0PITTSBURGH (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice, Tristan Jarry stopped 30 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins ended Colorado’s NHL-record road winning streak with a decisive 4-0 victory on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Reilly Smith scores twice, Penguins end Colorado’s NHL-record road winning streak, 4-0PITTSBURGH (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice, Tristan Jarry stopped 30 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins ended Colorado’s NHL-record road winning streak with a decisive 4-0 victory on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Sens' Brannstrom leaves on stretcher vs. IslandersOttawa Senators defenceman Erik Brannstrom left the ice on a stretcher after taking a hit in the second period against the New York Islanders. Read more ⮕