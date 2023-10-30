Is It Just a Stubborn Rash, Or Is It A Little-Known Sign Of Skin Cancer?

Learn how to identify the signs before your skin condition turns into something more serious.But other types of skin cancer, like basal and squamous cell carcinoma, may go undetected. And while they’re not as deadly, they’re more common — and it’s important to treat them seriously.

“After completing a biopsy, these spots turned out to be squamous cell carcinoma,” Hsu said. His patient was able to receive treatment for her skin cancer before it advanced to later stages., if squamous cell carcinoma is left untreated, it can grow deeper into the skin tissue, injuring blood vessels and nerves in the surrounding area. Although rare, squamous cell carcinoma can metastasize and spread to other body parts.

But when these cancers start, they might be mistaken for a persistent pimple, a scaly rash or a scab that just won’t seem to heal. “Who doesn’t have a pimple here or there? But typically, these things go away within a couple of months,” Hsu said. “If you have a persistent scaly or rough spot that just refused to go away after three months, that’s probably time to receive a professional evaluation.” headtopics.com

“Many people of color mistakenly believe that they can’t get skin cancer because they don’t burn as much,” Hsu said.

