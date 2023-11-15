Is Canada Giving Up on Smart Action on Global Warming?

A commentary by a professor emeritus at the University of Victoria. Are we about to consign to the dustbin smart action on global warming in Canada? The federal machinations in Ottawa in the last fortnight, buttressed by opportunistic conservative and New Democrat premiers, suggest that the answer to that existential question could be yes. We must not let that answer stand, for it would mean surrendering to the global warming assault now so firmly upon us.

But more than that: weakening our carbon tax telegraphs collective Canadian amnesia to the world. It tells all other countries that far too many of us are unaware of the structure of the recent federal carbon tax and have already forgotten the success of its remarkable precursor put in place 15 years ago: British Columbia’s carbon tax and Climate Action Plan. Remembering that provincial history is critical to ensuring that we fight the good fight on the federal stag

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: Emirates Makes $52 Billion Aircraft Purchase, Chinese Shoppers Scrimp, and MoreEmirates opens Dubai Air Show with a $52 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing. Worried Chinese shoppers affect Singles' Day shopping. COVID-19 aid thieves make extravagant purchases. Americans' tipping habits revealed in a new survey. Concerns raised about grocery code of conduct in Canada . Statistics Canada estimates parents' lifetime spending on children. Two-parent households turn to food banks in Canada . Canada 's inflation rate decreases to 3.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

GLOBALNATİONAL: Senate Committee Report Calls for Urgent Action to Combat IslamophobiaThe Senate Committee on Human Rights released its report on Islamophobia, urging institutions to take urgent action to protect Canadian Muslims.

Source: GlobalNational | Read more »

SHERDOGDOTCOM: Fight Facts: Exciting Action and Dominant Performances in RadomA breakdown of the interesting information and cage curiosities from the fight card in Radom, featuring dominant performances and unusual events.

Source: sherdogdotcom | Read more »

NATİONALPOST: Changing Fiscal Picture in Canada as Tax Windfalls DwindleTax and royalty windfalls are dwindling. The costs of wildfires and higher public service wages are piling up. The Canadian economy is slowing. In parts of the country, that means optimistic spring budgets are being left by the wayside, replaced by narrower surpluses or ballooning deficits. Other provinces are sticking by their projections, if barely. With the federal government poised to deliver a fall update of its own on Nov. 21, the Financial Post’s Gigi Suhanic rounds up the changing fiscal picture from coast to coast.

Source: nationalpost | Read more »

NATİONALPOST: Canada-India trade deal could be concluded in a couple of monthsIndia's High Commissioner to Canada states that a potential trade deal between Canada and India could be concluded in a couple of months once discussions resume after recent political tensions. The two nations have been working on a trade deal since 2010, with expectations of signing an early progress trade agreement by year-end.

Source: nationalpost | Read more »

ELLECANADA: ELLE Canada Beauty Director Katherine Lalancette Shares Her Holiday WishlistELLE Canada beauty director Katherine Lalancette shares her top gift picks for the holiday season, including an excellent Beis Diaper Bag, a sentimental signet ring, and indulgent bath essentials.

Source: ElleCanada | Read more »