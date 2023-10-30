Iron Ore Climbs to Five-Week High After Vale Flags Upside Risks

Saudi Loosens Airport Regulation in $100 Billion Investment PushEuro-Area Economic Confidence Drops Again on Industry, RetailGold Holds Near $2,000 After Israel Starts Ground OffensiveStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpAres Raises $6.

2 Billion Asset Sale Windfall: The London RushGold Holds Near $2,000 After Israel Starts Ground OffensiveStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpWar With Hamas Tests Israel’s Economic Resilience to Its LimitHalloween Candy Costs Are Surging This YearEuropean Gas Prices Jump After Egypt Says Imports StoppedSaudis May Pause Run of Price Hikes to Asia as Market SoftensIsrael Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsWhen a private mortgage is the 'only game...

China's Cooling Economy Threatens Australia's Iron Ore BoomAs China's economy cools and steel producers face pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Australia's iron ore boom is at risk. Rio Tinto, BHP Group, and Fortescue Metals Group, which produce the majority of the world's seaborne iron ore, may face disruption in their mining operations. Read more ⮕

The World’s Iron Ore Powerhouse Is Preparing to Reinvent ItselfBrazil, the world's largest iron ore producer, is planning to undergo a transformation to adapt to changing market demands and environmental concerns. Read more ⮕

Universal Pictures' 'Five Nights at Freddy's' Has Biggest Horror Film Launch of the YearUniversal Pictures' 'Five Nights at Freddy's' has a global launch of $130.6 million, making it the biggest horror release of the year. The film, based on the popular video game series, was praised for its targeted marketing campaign and strong debut. Read more ⮕

Bitcoin Whales Buy BTC Worth Over $1 Billion in Last Five DaysBitcoin whales have purchased BTC worth more than $1 billion in just the last five days, showing their confidence in the coin. However, BTC's price has only moved marginally over the last 24 hours, indicating a decline in growth momentum. Read more ⮕

Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week(Bloomberg) -- Soaring sugar and cocoa prices come at a rotten time for consumers seeking a sweet treat heading into the holiday season. Meanwhile, Big Oil... Read more ⮕

Video game adaptation ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ notches $130M global debutFilm stars Josh Hutcherson, Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard Read more ⮕