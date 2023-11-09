Ireland's Sanctimonious Stance on Israel

For several years now, the nouveau-riche political class that dominates the republic has been something of an embarrassment. The scandals and the cronyism, the gross domestic product data masking a tax-haven economy with hundreds of thousands of people scraping by below the poverty line, the pathological unseriousness. It’s all a bit much, but ever since the bloody Simchat Torah pogrom of Oct.

7, which drew Israel into a last-straw determination to smash the Hamas terror infrastructure in Gaza entirely, Ireland has become the unbearable, hectoring, sanctimonious bore of the entire 27-nation European Union. Three weeks ago, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar kicked things off by asserting that Israel’s military operations in Gaza constituted “something approaching revenge.” On Sunday, Varadkar told Ireland’s national broadcaster RTE that the EU is applying “double standards” in the case of Vladimir Putin’s war of conquest in Ukraine, compared to Israel’s Operation Swords of Iron in Gaz





nationalpost » / 🏆 10. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

G7 nations announce a unified stance on Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in TokyoTop diplomats from the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies announced a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday after intensive meetings in Tokyo, condemning Hamas, supporting Israel's right to self-defense and calling for 'humanitarian pauses' to speed aid to desperate civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: G7 nations announce unified stanceTop diplomats from the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies announced a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday after intensive meetings in Tokyo, condemning Hamas, supporting Israel’s right to self-defense and calling for “humanitarian pauses” to speed aid to desperate civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Biden under pressure for his stance on Israel-Gaza war as humanitarian crisis worsensThe President is showing no sign of wavering, however, and polling suggests a majority of Americans is on-side with his policy

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

House Votes to Censure Representative Tlaib Over Israel StanceThe US House late Tuesday night voted to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan over her condemnation of Israel in its war against Hamas.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

G7 nations announce a unified stance on Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in TokyoTOKYO (AP) — Top diplomats from the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies announced a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday after intensive meetings in Tokyo, condemning Hamas, supporting Israel’s right to self-defense and calli

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

G7 nations announce a unified stance on Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in TokyoTOKYO (AP) — Top diplomats from the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies announced a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday after intensive meetings in Tokyo, condemning Hamas, supporting Israel’s right to self-defense and calli

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »