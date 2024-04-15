Iraqi Lawmakers to Vote on Bill Criminalizing Same-Sex Relations

Beers & Burgers: Harvey's To Go | SaltWire #harveys #burger #beer #foodbloggerBAGHDAD - Iraq i lawmakers are set to vote on a bill that includes the death penalty or life in prison for same-sex relations , raising concern among rights groups and Western diplomats who say its passage would harm Iraq 's political and economic ties.

Independent lawmaker Ra'id al-Maliki told Reuters he expected the legislation to pass"because of its importance in preserving the authentic traditions of Iraqi society." More than 60 countries criminalise gay sex, while same-sex sexual acts are legal in more than 130 countries, according to Our World in Data.

Iraq Lawmakers Bill Death Penalty Life Imprisonment Same-Sex Relations Rights Groups Western Diplomats

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hong Kong Security Legislation Nears Vote as Lawmakers to MeetHong Kong’s legislature will convene Tuesday to resume reading of a new security bill that’s being fast-tracked by the government.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Polish lawmakers vote to move forward with work on lifting near-total abortion banWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish lawmakers voted Friday to continue work on proposals to lift a near-total ban on abortion , a divisive issue in the traditionally Roman Catholic country, which has one of the most restrictive laws in Europe.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Polish lawmakers vote to move forward with work on lifting near-total abortion banWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish lawmakers voted Friday to continue work on proposals to lift a near-total ban on abortion , a highly divisive issue in the traditionally Roman Catholic country, which has one of the most restrictive laws in Europe.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Polish lawmakers vote to move forward with work on lifting near-total abortion banWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish lawmakers voted Friday to continue work on proposals to lift a near-total ban on abortion , a highly divisive issue in the traditionally Roman Catholic country, which has one of the most restrictive laws in Europe.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Polish lawmakers vote to continue work on proposals to lift abortion banPolish lawmakers voted to continue work on proposals to lift a near-total ban on abortion, a highly divisive issue in the traditionally Roman Catholic country, which has one of the most restrictive laws in Europe.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

EU lawmakers vote on migration system revamp ahead of bloc's electionExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »