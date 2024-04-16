Iran's Missile Strike on Israel Unlikely to Prompt Dramatic Sanctions on Oil Exports

WASHINGTON - Iran 's unprecedented missile and drone strike on Israel is unlikely to prompt dramatic sanctions action on Iran 's oil exports from the Biden administration due to worries about boosting oil prices and angering top buyer China , said analysts.

Several regional analysts said they doubted Biden would take significant action to ramp up enforcement of existing U.S. sanctions to choke off Iran's crude exports, the lifeblood of its economy. Kimberly Donovan, a sanctions and anti-money laundering expert at the Atlantic Council, said that oil-related sanctions have not been strictly enforced in the past couple of years.

"Our extensive and overlapping sanctions on Iran remain in place, and we continue to enforce them," said the spokesman.Aggressively enforcing sanctions could also destabilize the U.S.-China relationship, which Chinese and U.S. officials have tried to repair following a rocky period after the U.S. last year downed a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that crossed U.S. territory.

