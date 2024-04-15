Iran's Direct Attack on Israel Marks a Shift in Proxy Warfare Strategy

Iran 's direct attack on Israel over the weekend upended decades of its shadowy warfare by proxy, something Tehran has used to manage international repercussions for its actions. But with both economic and political tensions at home boiling, the country's Shiite theocracy chose a new path as changes loom for the Islamic Republic.

Despite Israel and the U.S. describing 99 per cent of those projectiles being shot down, Iran has called the attack a success. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Monday the attack was “to deter, punish and warn the Zionist regime.” Khamenei himself had called for Iran to “punish” Israel as well.

Israel is suspected of assassinating Iranian nuclear scientists and sabotaging atomic sites in the Islamic Republic. In Syria, Israel has repeatedly bombed airports likely to interrupt Iranian weapons shipments, as well as killed other Guard officers. Meanwhile, Iran is suspected of carrying out a host of bombings and gun attacks targeting Jews and Israeli interests over the decades.“Attacking our consulate is like attacking our soil," Khamenei said April 10.

The hard-liners' grip on power has seen voter turnout drop to its lowest level since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Their stranglehold also leaves them as the only political faction to blame as the public remains incensed by Iran's collapsing economy. His case comes as other journalists and activists report being summoned by authorities, portending a new crackdown on any sign of dissent in the country.

A new push for hijab enforcement may reignite that anger, particularly in Tehran. Meanwhile, rumors persist that the government may soon raise the country's heavily subsidized gasoline prices. A price increase in 2019 grew into nationwide antigovernment protests that reportedly saw over 300 people killed and thousands arrested.

'Like a parking lot': Toronto's Gardiner Expressway now down to 2 lanes in each direction for 3 years A movie weapons supervisor is facing up to 18 months in prison for the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film 'Rust,' with her sentencing scheduled for Monday in a New Mexico state court.'Saturday Night Live' has gifted us something that ﻿we didn’t know we needed during Ryan Gosling’s latest outing as host: 'All Too Well .

Iran Israel Proxy Warfare Shiite Theocracy Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Strategic Patience Regional Militia Forces Internal Tensions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVNationalNews / 🏆 82. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran launches its first direct military attack against IsraelIran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launch much more destructive ballistic missiles.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Iran launches its first direct military attack against IsraelIran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launch much more destructive ballistic missiles.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Iran launches its first direct military attack against IsraelIran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launch much more destructive ballistic missiles.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Iran Launches First Direct Military Attack Against IsraelIran launched its first direct military attack against Israel, firing more than 100 bomb-carrying drones and later launching destructive ballistic missiles. The attack comes after an airstrike blamed on Israel destroyed Iran's consulate in Syria, leading to threats of retaliation.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Iran launches its first direct military attack against IsraelIran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launch much more destructive ballistic missiles.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Israel Bracing for Potential Direct Attack From Iran in DaysIsrael is bracing for a possible attack from Iran, either directly or via its proxies, with drones and missiles on government targets within days, according to people familiar with western intelligence assessments, a move that has the potential to trigger an all-out regional war.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »