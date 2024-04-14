Iran Launches Unprecedented Attack on Israel

BEIRUT — Iran ’s unprecedented attack on Israel early Sunday marked a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel -Hamas war in October. All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action , whilethat destroyed what Iran says were consular offices in Syria and killed two generals with its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard earlier this month., backed by the U.S. and Britain.

Analysts say Iran sent a message that it would be willing to escalate and change its rules of engagement in its shadow war with Israel. She also noted that the recent mounting pressure on Israel over its conduct in Gaza has now shifted to deescalating regional tensions instead. Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake.

Iran Attack Israel Proxies Middle East Consular Offices Syria Generals Military Action

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Booms and sirens in Israel after Iran launches over 200 missiles and drones in unprecedented attackJERUSALEM (AP) — Booms and air raid sirens sounded across Israel early Sunday after Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East closer to a regionwide war.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Booms and sirens in Israel after Iran launches over 200 missiles and drones in unprecedented attackBooms and air raid sirens sounded across Israel early Sunday after Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East closer to a regionwide war.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Booms and sirens in Israel after Iran launches ballistic missiles and drones in unprecedented attackBooms and air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem early Sunday after Iran launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East ever closer to a regionwide war.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israel threatens to strike Iran directly if Iran launches attack from its territoryIsrael's foreign minister threatened Wednesday that his country's forces would strike Iran directly if the Islamic Republic launched an attack from its territory against Israel, as tensions between the rival powers flare following the killings of Iranian generals in a blast at the Iranian consulate in Syria.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Israel Threatens To Strike Iran Directly If Iran Launches Attack From Its TerritoryIsrael’s Foreign Minister has threatened that its country’s forces would strike Iran directly if the Islamic Republic launched an attack from its territory against Israel.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Iran Launches Unprecedented Revenge Mission, Pushing Middle East Closer to WarIran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles in a direct military assault on Israel, marking a major escalation in the decades-long enmity between the two countries. The attack has prompted condemnation from the international community and raised concerns of a potential regionwide war.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »