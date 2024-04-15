Iran Launches Drone and Missile Attack on Israel

The rumbles and tremors rattling Leah Appel's Jerusalem apartment building jolted her from sleep around 1:45 on Sunday morning.

While Israeli forces and their allies were intercepting 99 per cent of the roughly 300 projectiles fired at Israeli targets, the Appels and other families in their building huddled together to share supplies and comfort frightened children.By 2:30 a.m., he said the sky was clear and everything was quiet.

Moshe Appel said Israel's Iron Dome — the country's anti-missile defence system — made him feel safer in the country's capital than he ever felt in Canada. Leah Appel said her 10-year-old son went back to sleep on a mattress in the building bomb shelter almost as soon as she covered him with a blanket.

