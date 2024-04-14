Iran Fires Missiles at Israel in First Direct Military Assault

fired by Iran on Saturday in what was the first time it had launched a direct military assault on Israel . Israel i authorities said 99% of the inbound weapons were shot down without causing any significant damage.U.S. officials said that despite the high interception rate, Iran ’s intent was to “destroy and cause casualties” and that if successful, the strikes would have caused an “uncontrollable” escalation across the Mideast. U.S.

At one point, at least 100 ballistic missiles from Iran were in the air simultaneously with just minutes of flight time to Israel, the officials said. Biden and senior officials monitored the firings and interception attempts in real time in the White House Situation Room. The officials said there was “relief” in the room once they saw that the missile defense efforts had succeeded.A senior U.S. military official said American aircraft shot down more than 70 drones and cruise missiles, while U.

The officials rejected the notion that Iran intentionally gave Israel and the U.S. time to prepare for an attack, but said they took advantage of the time Iran needed before it was ready to launch the assault to prepare their response. The officials said Iran passed word to the U.S. while the attack was unfolding late Saturday that what was seen was the totality of their response. The message was sent through the Swiss government since the two countries don’t have direct diplomatic ties.

The group of advanced democracies — the U.S., Italy, Japan, Germany, France, Britain and Canada — also said that Iran, “with its actions, has further stepped toward the destabilization of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation.” They said their nations “stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilizing initiatives.”

“In coming days, and in consultation with other member states, the United States will explore additional measures to hold Iran accountable here at the United Nations,” Wood said, calling for immediate Security Council condemnation of the Iranian attack.suspected Israeli strike Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake.

Iran Missiles Israel Military Assault Interception Escalation U.S. Officials Offensive Action

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles at Targets Inside IsraelIran has launched ballistic missiles as part of its attack targeting Israel, according to Iran's state-run news agency.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Iran fires drones and ballistic missiles at Israel in unprecedented revenge attackJERUSALEM (AP) — Iran launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel late Saturday in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East ever closer to a regionwide war.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Iran fires more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel, virtually all interceptedAs UN Security Council prepared for an urgent meeting Sunday, Tehran warned that any Israeli counterattack will be met with ‘stronger, and more resolute’ response

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Iran's state-run news agency says Iran has fired ballistic missiles at targets inside IsraelJERUSALEM (AP) — Iran says it has launched ballistic missiles as part of its attack targeting Israel. The state-run IRNA news agency quoted an anonymous official saying ballistic missiles were part of the attack.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Iran's state-run news agency says Iran has fired ballistic missiles at targets inside IsraelIran says it has launched ballistic missiles as part of its attack targeting Israel.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Iran has fired ballistic missiles at targets inside Israel: state news agencyIran says it has launched ballistic missiles as part of its attack targeting Israel.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »