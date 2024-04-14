Iran Fires Missiles at Israel in First Direct Military Assault

fired by Iran on Saturday in what was the first time it had launched a direct military assault on Israel . Israel i authorities said 99% of the inbound weapons were shot down without causing any significant damage.U.S. officials said that despite the high interception rate, Iran ’s intent was to “destroy and cause casualties” and that if successful, the strikes would have caused an “uncontrollable” escalation across the Mideast. U.S.
At one point, at least 100 ballistic missiles from Iran were in the air simultaneously with just minutes of flight time to Israel, the officials said. Biden and senior officials monitored the firings and interception attempts in real time in the White House Situation Room. The officials said there was “relief” in the room once they saw that the missile defense efforts had succeeded.A senior U.S. military official said American aircraft shot down more than 70 drones and cruise missiles, while U.
The officials rejected the notion that Iran intentionally gave Israel and the U.S. time to prepare for an attack, but said they took advantage of the time Iran needed before it was ready to launch the assault to prepare their response. The officials said Iran passed word to the U.S. while the attack was unfolding late Saturday that what was seen was the totality of their response. The message was sent through the Swiss government since the two countries don’t have direct diplomatic ties.
The group of advanced democracies — the U.S., Italy, Japan, Germany, France, Britain and Canada — also said that Iran, “with its actions, has further stepped toward the destabilization of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation.” They said their nations “stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilizing initiatives.”
"In coming days, and in consultation with other member states, the United States will explore additional measures to hold Iran accountable here at the United Nations," Wood said, calling for immediate Security Council condemnation of the Iranian attack.suspected Israeli strike
