Iran condemns Pakistan's attack in border province

The Iranian foreign ministry condemned Pakistan's attack in the Sistan-Baluchestan province that borders Pakistan, state television said Thursday, saying civilians were killed, including four children. Iran also summoned Pakistan's charge d'affaires, its most senior diplomat in Iran, to explain., allegedly targeting militant hideouts, an attack that killed at least nine people and further raised tensions between the neighboring nations.

The tit-for-tat attacks Tuesday and Thursday appeared to target two Baluch militant groups with similar separatist goals on both sides of the Iran-Pakistan border. However, the two countries have accused each other of providing safe haven to the groups in their respective territories.have long regarded each other with suspicion over militant attacks. Each nation also faces its own internal political pressures — and the strikes may in part be in response to that.The attacks also come as the Middle East remains unsettled by Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Stri





GlobalNational » / 🏆 81. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pakistan recalls ambassador to Iran after airstrikesPakistan recalls its ambassador to Tehran following airstrikes by Iran on Pakistani territory, targeting a militant group. The attack is seen as a violation of Pakistan's airspace and has strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Canadian Government Names Chinese, Iranian, and Russian Research Institutions as Potential Threats to National SecurityThe Canadian government has publicly identified 85 Chinese research institutions, along with 12 Iranian and six Russian organizations, that it believes may pose a threat to national security and sensitive research. The move is part of an effort to protect Canadian research and development in sectors such as advanced weaponry, aerospace, and quantum science from economic espionage and theft.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Oil Drops as Dollar’s Revival Offsets Impact of Mideast CrisisOil fell as a broad risk-off tone across markets coupled with a stronger US dollar offset concerns over Middle East tensions, including continued attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Pakistan recalls ambassador to Iran after airstrikesPakistan recalls its ambassador to Tehran following airstrikes by Iran on Pakistani territory, targeting a militant group. The attack is seen as a violation of Pakistan's airspace and has strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Pope Francis condemns surrogate motherhood in foreign policy addressPope Francis criticizes surrogate motherhood as a violation of women's and children's dignity in a foreign policy address to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »