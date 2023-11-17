Iran Carries Out Executions at Alarming Rate, Says UN

Iran is carrying out executions “at an alarming rate,” putting to death at least 419 people in the first seven months of the year. Seven men were executed in relation to or for participating in nationwide protests. The UN human rights office stated that the judicial proceedings did not fulfil the requirements for due process and a fair trial. Access to legal representation was frequently denied, and there were reports of coerced confessions obtained through torture.

Over half of those executed were put to death for drug-related offenses, a 98% increase from last year





