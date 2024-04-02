Iowa's Caitlin Clark shines in Elite Eight win over LSU

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder and guard Caitlin Clark talk on the court after defeating LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament on April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y.The final shows for Caitlin Clark’s tour are booked in an arena just a short drive from the Rock & Roll Hall Fame.

College basketball’s biggest act – men’s or women’s – will close out her magnificent Iowa career this weekend in the Final Four after Clark delivered a 41-point, 12-assist performance in a win over defending champion LSU.“When the stage is the brightest, when the spotlight is the brightest, she’s at her very best,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Monday on a Zoom call. “She loves this. Some people wither in the moment. She just gets stronger in the momen

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa draw nearly 5 million viewers for second-round NCAA winCaitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes' 64-54 victory over West Virginia averaged 4.90 million viewers on ESPN, according to Nielsen, making it the most-viewed women’s tournament game ever — excluding Final Four contests and title games.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Caitlin Clark sets scoring mark as No. 1 Iowa survives vs. WVUExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Women’s NCAA Tournament roundup: Caitlin Clark makes history in Iowa's winExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

UConn's Paige Bueckers has habit of beating Iowa's Caitlin ClarkExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Caitlin Clark lifts Iowa to rematch win over LSUExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

LSU's Angel Reese: No hate, only fierce competition with Iowa's Caitlin ClarkExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »