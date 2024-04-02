Iowa's Caitlin Clark shines in Elite Eight win over LSU

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder and guard Caitlin Clark talk on the court after defeating LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament on April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y.The final shows for Caitlin Clark’s tour are booked in an arena just a short drive from the Rock & Roll Hall Fame.
College basketball’s biggest act – men’s or women’s – will close out her magnificent Iowa career this weekend in the Final Four after Clark delivered a 41-point, 12-assist performance in a win over defending champion LSU.“When the stage is the brightest, when the spotlight is the brightest, she’s at her very best,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Monday on a Zoom call. “She loves this. Some people wither in the moment. She just gets stronger in the momen
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »