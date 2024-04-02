Investors Reassess Rate Expectations as Treasury Yields Surge

For a brief moment last week, the market and the Federal Reserve were on the same page about the pace of monetary easing. It didn’t last long, and Treasuries investors are paying the price.Tesla Disappoints Analysts by Most Ever in Brutal Blow for EVs After spending much of this year making bets that were much more dovish than those of Fed officials, investors have now flipped in the opposite direction.
They’re forecasting about 65 basis points of rate reductions in 2024, compared to the 75 basis points signaled by the median estimate of projections released following the Fed’s March 19-20 meeting.The reassessment is driving investors to demand higher rates of return on US government bonds. Yields on Treasury debt maturing in five to 30 years climbed to the highest levels this year Tuesday. The 30-year yield topped 4.5%, and the benchmark 10-year note is higher by about 16 basis points over the past two days, its biggest jump since early Februar
