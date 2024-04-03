Investment Firm Sees Value in Failed Signature Bank

Scott Goodwin, co-founder of credit asset management firm Diameter Capital, sees value in investing in bonds and stocks of failed Signature Bank. He believes recent joint-ventures with real estate investors will generate returns within five years.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Firm announces $50M investment into new industry hub for northeast B.C.Buffalo transforming former Canfor pulp mill site in Taylor into logistics and infrastructure hub

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Toronto investment firm Delphia Technologies settles with U.S. regulator over ‘AI-washing’The company agreed to pay a $225,000 fine to settle with the SEC over misleading claims that it used AI to make decisions

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Investment Firm Initiates Coverage on SOFI with Buy RatingNeedham, an investment firm, has initiated coverage on SOFI with a buy rating and set a price target of $10 per share. The analyst believes that SOFI is a long-term winner in the lending platform industry.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Tech Investment Firm Disruptive Furloughed Two-Thirds of Staff Amid Cash CrunchDisruptive, a technology-focused investment firm, furloughed roughly two-thirds of its employees as it grapples with a cash crunch caused by how it earns fees, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

World Bank to publish more data to attract private sector investmentThe World Bank will publish more of its proprietary data, including on debt defaults, starting next week as part of a push to attract more private sector investment to developing countries, World Bank President Ajay Banga said.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Barclays Preparing to Cut Hundreds of Jobs in Investment BankBarclays Plc is preparing to cut several hundred jobs within its investment bank division as the firm embarks on a yearslong efforts to trim costs and boost profits within the unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »