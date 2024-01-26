Investigation Launched into Plane Crash in Northwest Territories

The Transportation Safety Board has deployed four investigators to analyze the burnt wreckage of a British Aerospace Jetstream plane transporting workers to a diamond mine in the Northwest Territories. The crash, which occurred in Fort Smith on Tuesday, is being investigated as an accident. The investigators will interview witnesses, collect evidence, and document the site to determine the cause of the crash. One survivor, a Diavik diamond mine employee, is being treated for serious burns.

Four other mine employees and two crew members have died in the crash





