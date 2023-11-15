Investigation into 2018 Canada junior team under appeal, Las Vegas Strip remade for Formula One, Israeli military raids Gaza hospital, and more

Hockey Canada: Findings of investigation into 2018 Canada junior team under appeal. Tourists find the Las Vegas Strip remade for its turn hosting Formula One. The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a 'precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area' of the facility. Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson.

A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace. Monique LaGrange, a school board trustee who posted a meme comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany, has been disqualified from her position for violating sanctions

The famous fountains at the Bellagio won't be visible this week due to Formula One racing on the Las Vegas Strip. Road work and temporary grandstand construction have caused inconvenience, but organizers believe the discomfort will be forgotten after the race.

Emirates opens Dubai Air Show with a $52 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing. Worried Chinese shoppers affect Singles' Day shopping. COVID-19 aid thieves make extravagant purchases. Americans' tipping habits revealed in a new survey. Concerns raised about grocery code of conduct in Canada. Statistics Canada estimates parents' lifetime spending on children. Two-parent households turn to food banks in Canada. Canada's inflation rate decreases to 3.

As the latest war between Israel and Hamas intensified half a world away, demonstrators in cities across Canada chanted, marched and called for justice in rallies supporting opposing sides of the conflict on Sunday Pro-Palestinian protesto

Canada beat Italy 2-0 to claim its first-ever Billie Jean King Cup.

Tax and royalty windfalls are dwindling. The costs of wildfires and higher public service wages are piling up. The Canadian economy is slowing. In parts of the country, that means optimistic spring budgets are being left by the wayside, replaced by narrower surpluses or ballooning deficits. Other provinces are sticking by their projections, if barely. With the federal government poised to deliver a fall update of its own on Nov. 21, the Financial Post's Gigi Suhanic rounds up the changing fiscal picture from coast to coast.

