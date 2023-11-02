Investcorp Capital’s Abu Dhabi IPO to Raise Up to $403 Million

The company has secured IVC Strategic Investment Co. as a cornerstone investor, who has agreed to buy about $250 million of the IPO, but did not specify who is behind the special purpose vehicle, describing it as an aggregator of orders from certain wealth management investors and a prominent Abu Dhabi-based institution.

The offering will be broken into two tranches, both for professional investors, with one closing Nov. 8 and the other Nov. 9. The company will price the shares on Nov. 10. Listing in Abu Dhabi is expected on Nov. 17.

Investcorp, which has backed luxury firms such as Tiffany & Co. and Gucci Ltd., delisted from the Bahrain stock exchange in 2021 after almost four decades due to low trading volumes and a desire to expand faster. Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. acquired a 20% stake in the company in 2017.

The firm has $50 billion in assets under management and counts some of the Middle East’s wealthiest royals and business moguls as its shareholders. Its businesses include private equity, real estate, infrastructure, credit management, strategic capital and absolute return investments.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. earlier dropped off the IPO because they couldn't get internal approval for the IPO's price stabilization mechanism, which has never been attempted before in a United Arab Emirates listing, Bloomberg News reported last week.

Russia adds fresh capital controls to prop up ruble, but Kremlin is 'applying a Band-Aid to gangrene'

