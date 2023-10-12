International Students Turn to New Resources for Affordable Housing

As Canada continues to grapple with a shortage of affordable housing, international students are turning to new resources to find places to live. SpacesShared, an online platform, connects students with older adults who have spare rooms. Parth, a culinary management student, found a room through the platform and pays affordable rent in exchange for household chores.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOREDPANDA: “Ouch”: 'Karen' Learns Not To Park In The Disabled Space The Painful WayMost signs are there for a reason, which is why it’s important to respect them. But some people, including this Karen, seemingly fail to follow the ones that might inconvenience them.

Source: boredpanda | Read more »

BOREDPANDA: Entitled ‘Karen’ Comes Storming Out Of The Store, Is Met With Police And $1,000 FineMost signs are there for a reason, which is why it’s important to respect them. But some people, including this Karen, seemingly fail to follow the ones that might inconvenience them.

Source: boredpanda | Read more »

BOREDPANDA: 'Karen' Interviewing For A New Job Gets Told Background Check Revealed She's A BullyThis workplace bully got what they deserve. Read the full story on the petty revenge here.

Source: boredpanda | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Martinrea International sees earnings, sales rise in third quarterTORONTO — Martinrea International Inc. says net income for the third quarter was $53.7 million, up from $35.9 million a year earlier. Sales for the quarter...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Martinrea International sees earnings, sales rise in third quarterTORONTO — Martinrea International Inc. says net income for the third quarter was $53.7 million, up from $35.9 million a year earlier. Sales for the quarter were $1.4 billion, up from $1.2 billion during the same quarter last year.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

NTVNEWSNL: Town of CBS partners with Colliers International for ‘The Gateway’ developmentThe Town of Conception Bay South today announced a significant step forward in the development of &8216;The Gateway.&8217; On October 20, 2023, the Town signed a commercial listing agreement, securing Colliers as the exclusive real estate broker for the development area.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more »