International Students Turn to New Resources for Affordable Housing

As Canada continues to grapple with a shortage of affordable housing, international students are turning to new resources to find places to live. SpacesShared, an online platform, connects students with older adults who have spare rooms. Parth, a culinary management student, found a room through the platform and pays affordable rent in exchange for household chores.

