International students turn to food banks for help as cost of living rises

By every formal requirement, Carlos Arturo Paez Gonzalez had all the financial security he needed to study in Canada. But when he was down to one meal a day, he says, it was the campus food bank that kept him afloat. The University of Toronto international student works three jobs, nearly 40 hours of work a week, on top of his classes, to make ends meet. But he still feels the pressures of the growing cost of living in Canada.

Food banks from coast to coast are seeing a surge of international students looking for help. It has prompted one operator in Brampton to ban them from using its services — setting off a flurry of controversy





🏆 30. TorontoStar » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisVANCOUVER — There are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 30. / 55,44 Read more »

Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisVANCOUVER — There are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting housing costs, says a Vancouver food bank executive.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 30. / 55,44 Read more »

Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisVANCOUVER — There are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting housing costs, says a Vancouver food bank executive.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 30. / 55,44 Read more »

Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisVANCOUVER — There are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting housing costs, says a Vancouver food bank executive.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 30. / 55,44 Read more »

Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisVANCOUVER — There are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting housing costs, says a Vancouver food bank executive.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 30. / 55,44 Read more »

Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisVANCOUVER — There are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting housing costs, says a Vancouver food bank executive.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 30. / 55,44 Read more »