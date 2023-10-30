Intense Championship Game at Soo Curlers Fall Classic

If it had been scripted ahead of time, the script likely would have been close to what fans and competitors saw over four days at the YNCU Curling Centre.

The first annual Soo Curlers Fall Classic wrapped up late Sunday afternoon with two of the world’s top curling teams trading blows in a memorable championship game. In the end, it was Matt Dunstone and his Manitoba-based team featuring Sault Ste. Marie’s Ryan Harnden beating Joel Retornaz and his Italian team in an extra end to win the inaugural event.“Some crazy shots were being made,” Dunstone said. “Two of the world’s best just throwing heavyweight punches at each other and that’s all you can ask for in a final.”

“Joel would throw a haymaker at us, and we’d have to answer and vice versa,” Dunstone also said. “And we would expect nothing less. We see these guys so much; we know how good they are.”“The ups and downs. The unbelievable shots that were made,” Harnden added. “That was two of the best teams in the world going toe-to-toe.” headtopics.com

“Matty was unbelievable today,” Harnden added. “He made some really huge shots, especially in four and six.”“This place was jammed,” Dunstone added. “You’ve got the arena-type setting in a curling club. Everybody just did a phenomenal job and set the bar high for tour events around the world now.”After blanking the opening end, Dunstone made a draw for one against a pair of Retornaz rocks to score one in the second.

Retornaz got on the board in the third end. After Dunstone was unsuccessful trying to remove a pair of Retornaz rocks from the house, Retornaz made a draw for two to take a 2-1 lead. Dunstone retook the lead in the fourth end thanks to a hit and removal of a Retornaz rock. The Dunstone rink took a 4-2 lead into the fifth end.Dunstone took a 7-4 lead in the sixth end after angling one of his own rocks into the house to remove a pair of Retornaz rocks.Retornaz forced the extra end after stealing one in the eighth.Dunstone advanced to the final earlier in the day Sunday thanks to a win over Tanner Horgan. headtopics.com

Dunstone outlasts world No. 2 Retornaz to capture inaugural Soo Curlers Fall ClassicMatt Dunstone is in the winners circle for the first time this season and his Winnipeg-based foursome did it in dramatic fashion. Read more ⮕

Soo Greyhounds Win 5-4 in Shootout Against Saginaw SpiritThe Soo Greyhounds secured a 5-4 victory over the Saginaw Spirit in a thrilling shootout. Despite surrendering the lead, the Greyhounds felt they deserved the win, with coach John Dean praising their performance in the third period. Spirit coach Chris Lazary acknowledged the need to improve certain aspects of their game. Read more ⮕

Soo Greyhounds Comeback for Overtime VictoryThe Soo Greyhounds, despite a slow start, managed to come back from a 3-0 deficit and secure a 6-5 overtime victory against the Flint Firebirds. Coach John Dean acknowledged the team's poor performance but praised their ability to turn the game around in the second period. Read more ⮕

Noah Metivier leads Greater Sudbury Cubs to shutout victory over Soo EaglesNoah Metivier's unbeatable performance in goal helps the Greater Sudbury Cubs secure a 6-0 win against the Soo Eagles in a Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League game. Oliver Smith, Josh Kavanagh, Ben Harris, Ben Lacroix, and Cameron Walker contribute to the scoring. Read more ⮕

Fans Gear Up for Heritage Classic in AlbertaThe highly anticipated Heritage Classic in Alberta is set to begin, with fans already flocking to the fan zone for pre-game festivities. Cami Kepke reports on the exciting events. Read more ⮕

ETC Price Analysis: Ethereum Classic Favors Bullish BiasETC's Cumulative Liquidation Levels Delta reveals that bulls stand to lose more in the event of an ETC price pivot. Ethereum Classic is expected to maintain a bullish bias in the coming days, despite early signs of bearish momentum. Traders could see another hike in prices as the market structure remains technically bearish. A buying opportunity is likely to arise at the $15.8 mark, targeting the range high at $17.2. Read more ⮕