Intense Championship Game at Soo Curlers Fall Classic

If it had been scripted ahead of time, the script likely would have been close to what fans and competitors saw over four days at the YNCU Curling Centre.
The first annual Soo Curlers Fall Classic wrapped up late Sunday afternoon with two of the world’s top curling teams trading blows in a memorable championship game. In the end, it was Matt Dunstone and his Manitoba-based team featuring Sault Ste. Marie’s Ryan Harnden beating Joel Retornaz and his Italian team in an extra end to win the inaugural event.“Some crazy shots were being made,” Dunstone said. “Two of the world’s best just throwing heavyweight punches at each other and that’s all you can ask for in a final.”
“Joel would throw a haymaker at us, and we’d have to answer and vice versa,” Dunstone also said. “And we would expect nothing less. We see these guys so much; we know how good they are.”“The ups and downs. The unbelievable shots that were made,” Harnden added. “That was two of the best teams in the world going toe-to-toe.” headtopics.com
“Matty was unbelievable today,” Harnden added. “He made some really huge shots, especially in four and six.”“This place was jammed,” Dunstone added. “You’ve got the arena-type setting in a curling club. Everybody just did a phenomenal job and set the bar high for tour events around the world now.”After blanking the opening end, Dunstone made a draw for one against a pair of Retornaz rocks to score one in the second.
Retornaz got on the board in the third end. After Dunstone was unsuccessful trying to remove a pair of Retornaz rocks from the house, Retornaz made a draw for two to take a 2-1 lead. Dunstone retook the lead in the fourth end thanks to a hit and removal of a Retornaz rock. The Dunstone rink took a 4-2 lead into the fifth end.Dunstone took a 7-4 lead in the sixth end after angling one of his own rocks into the house to remove a pair of Retornaz rocks.Retornaz forced the extra end after stealing one in the eighth.Dunstone advanced to the final earlier in the day Sunday thanks to a win over Tanner Horgan. headtopics.com