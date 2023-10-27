Intel unit focused on analysis, not criminal operations, RCMP employee tells jury

Gregory O'Hayon told Ontario Superior Court that Operations Research, as the unit was known, focused on intelligence and analysis.

The Crown alleges Cameron Jay Ortis, who once led the unit, anonymously sent secret information in 2015 to people who were of investigative interest to the national police force. Ortis, 51, has pleaded not guilty to violating the Security of Information Act by allegedly revealing secrets to three individuals and trying to do so in a fourth instance.

Ortis's lawyers have indicated they will try to persuade the jury their client had the authority to take the actions he did. Reporters and the general public were excluded from the courtroom for O'Hayon's appearance Wednesday, but an edited transcript of his testimony was released today. headtopics.com

Read more:

timescolonist »

Intel unit focused on analysis, not criminal operations, RCMP employee tells juryOTTAWA — An RCMP employee who worked in the same intelligence unit as a man charged with revealing classified information says the unit was not involved in criminal investigations, surveillance or undercover work. Read more ⮕

Intel unit focused on analysis, not criminal operations, RCMP employee tells juryOTTAWA — An RCMP employee who worked in the same intelligence unit as a man charged with revealing classified information says the unit was not involved in criminal investigations, surveillance or undercover work. Read more ⮕

Terrace RCMP detachment now has an inspector in chargeTerry Gillespie received his commission the end of September Read more ⮕

RCMP looking to identify man at scene of Sparwood shooting death“Slim” was seen in Kimberley on Oct. 12 and is known to frequent the Okanagan region Read more ⮕

Hamilton council to request RCMP investigate province's changes to official plan, urban boundaryProperty near Hamilton's airport in Mount Hope that was removed from the Greenbelt and then put back in again less than a year later by Premier Doug Ford. It is near other land that the province opened for development by ordering Hamilton to expand its urban boundary. Read more ⮕

RCMP NL Project Bombard dismantled the Vikings Motorcycle Club in this provinceProject Bombard, an extensive organized crime investigation by RCMP NL, has concluded with the latest convictions including organized crime offences by members of the Vikings Motorcycle Club (MC), a support club for the Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang. This is the first time RCMP NL has laid such charges. Read more ⮕