Intel unit focused on analysis, not criminal investigations, RCMP employee tells jury

An RCMP employee who worked in the same intelligence unit as a man charged with revealing classified information to targets of the force says the unit was not involved in criminal probes, surveillance or undercover work.

The Crown alleges Cameron Jay Ortis, who once led the unit, anonymously sent secret information in 2015 to people who were of investigative interest to the national police force. Ortis’s lawyers have indicated they will try to persuade the jury their client had the authority to take the actions he did.

O’Hayon said he accepted Ortis’s offer in 2010 to come work for him in the planned new Operations Research unit. O’Hayon, now an acting director general with the RCMP, worked in the unit for most of the next decade. headtopics.com

Ortis left the unit in early 2015 to take French-language training before moving on to another intelligence role with the RCMP in 2016.Operations Research was an intelligence and analytical unit, while surveillance and undercover operations are investigative steps that trained police officers undertake, O’Hayon said.

Under questioning from the Crown, O’Hayon played down any suggestion that the unit had a free hand to do whatever it wanted.

