Intel unit focused on analysis, not criminal investigations, RCMP employee tells jury

Gregory O'Hayon told Ontario Superior Court that Operations Research, as the RCMP unit was known, focused on intelligence and analysis.

Ortis, 51, has pleaded not guilty to violating the Security of Information Act by allegedly revealing secrets to three individuals and trying to do so in a fourth instance. Reporters and the general public were excluded from the courtroom for O'Hayon's appearance on Wednesday despite objections from media. An edited transcript of his testimony was released on Friday.

The unit, which had access to highly sensitive material, was responsible for compiling and developing classified information on terror cells, transnational criminal networks, cybercriminals and commercial espionage. headtopics.com

"Our role was making sense of the information that we received, providing it to decision-makers and ... helping to position the RCMP to do something investigation-like, but ... we weren't an investigative arm."

